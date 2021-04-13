Rita Theresa Harnish 1931-2021 Rita Theresa Harnish, 89, of Cheyenne passed away April 12, 2021 in Cheyenne. She was born September 20, 1931 in Olpe, KS to Henry and Elizabeth Burenheide. She was a medical technician and a member of St. Mary's Cathedral, Eagles Lodge Auxiliary and Moose Lodge Auxiliary. She is survived by her children, Theresa Ann Harnish of Knik, AK, Louise Penny Harnish of Anacortes, WA, Lea Connie (Bob) Musgrave of Ft. Morgan, CO, Larry (Vivian) Harnish of Cheyenne, Tom Harnish of Glendo, WY and Stan (Dawn) Harnish of Cheyenne; siblings, Omer Burenheide of Fruita, CO, Elsie Sweet of Ft. Morgan, Co and Joan Rhoades of Denver; 9 grandchildren: 16 great-grandchildren, and her furry companion, Miss Lily. She was preceded in death by her children, Ray Harnish and Beverly Huggins and 7 brothers and sisters. Those who wish may contribute to the Alzheimer's Association. A Vigil for the Deceased will be 1:00 p.m. Friday followed by a Funeral Liturgy at 1:30 p.m. at St. Mary's Cathedral, with interment of her urn in St. Peter's Cemetery in Fleming Colorado. Services are under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home and condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com.
