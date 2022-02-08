Ingrid Harper 1941-2022 Ingrid Harper, 80, of Cheyenne, Wyoming was born April 21, 1941 in Huizen, Netherlands, and passed away peacefully in her home on February 4, 2022. Her family came to America when Ingrid was 16 years old settling in Southern California. The very beautiful Ingrid married the love of her life, Dr. James A. Harper, MD, in1989. They moved to Wyoming in 2000. In 2006 she had brain surgery at UCLA resulting in further hospitalization for one year in Southern California. After returning to Cheyenne, she continued slowly improving until recently. She was preceded in death by her parents and son, Scott Miller. Surviving are her husband; daughter, Rene (Olive) Miller; step-sons, Theodore (Kim) Harper of Texas and Douglas (Tasia) Harper of Washington; step-daughter, Christine (Jim) Whitaker; sisters, Ann Roche, Elizabeth Rencedez, and Joyce Stenger; grandchildren, Seth Miller and Travis Miller; great-grandson, Silas Miller; great-granddaughter, Gracie Miller; and step-grandchildren, Haley Harper, Ethan Harper, Becca Whitaker, Emet Whitaker, Ellie Harper and Everly Harper. A memorial service will be held Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Lakeview Chapel at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. Condolences may be offered on-line at www.schradercares.com.
