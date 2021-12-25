Thelma Jean Harrell

 

1932-2021 Thelma Jean Harrell, 89, of Cheyenne died December 21. She was born on March 20, 1932 in Cheyenne. Services will be Wednesday, 10:00 a.m., at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel. A reception will immediately follow the burial services at The Gathering Place. To view the full obituary please visit www.wrcfuneral.com

