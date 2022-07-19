...RED FLAG WARNING FOR STRONG WEST WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY
TUESDAY FOR PORTIONS OF SOUTHEAST WYOMING AND THE NORTHERN
NEBRASKA PANHANDLE...
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING
FOR GUSTY WEST TO WEST NORTHWEST WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONES 430, 431, 436, AND 437...
* HUMIDITY...Afternoon humidity 9 to 15 percent.
* WIND...West to west-northwest winds 15 to 25 mph sustained
with possible gusts to 35 to 40 mph.
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
To plant a tree in memory of Edwin Harris as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Edwin Leon "Ed" Harris 1925-2022 Edwin Leon "Ed" Harris, 96, of Cheyenne, Wyoming passed away peacefully in Cheyenne. Ed was born December 14, 1925 in a farmhouse near Wellington, Colorado to Benjamin and Viola Harris. He worked on family farms growing up in Northern Colorado where he found his love for horses and hard work. He was a good athlete, completing in several sports, including basketball and track. Ed would follow both his brothers into the United States Army during World War II, serving from 1944 to 1946. He was in the 6th Division, 20th Infantry in the Philippines and later as Army of Occupation in Korea. Returning home, Ed worked on several ranches and experienced part of the '49 blizzard while working a ranch in Nevada. He also spent a few years exercising and gate training race horses in Colorado and California. He had fond memories of the horses he worked with and had some great stories to tell. Ed married his one true love and high school sweetheart, Goldie Hutchison, in 1952. He was first and foremost a husband, father and grandpa. Ed worked for the Union Pacific Railroad and retired in 1987. He enjoyed golf, roping and playing horse shoes competitively or with the grandchildren in the backyard. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, doing both well into his 80's and 90's. Ed lived the best life. His generosity and patience were limitless. He never turned down a grandchild that wanted to go down to the barn and ride. He loved horses and was a well-respected horseman by everyone that had the pleasure to rope and ride with him. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. He was preceded in death by his parents; both brothers; and his wife of 69 years, Goldie. He is survived by his sons, Allen (Connie) and Dennis (Kim); grandchildren, Krystal, Kristopher, Jake, Sonny and Nick; along with six great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 20, 2022 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. A funeral service will be conducted on Thursday, July 21st at 10:00 a.m. at the Lakeview Chapel at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home with a reception to follow at the Schrader Reception Center. Condolences may be offered to the family on-line at www.schradercares.com.
