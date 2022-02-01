...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM MST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Moderate to heavy snow expected. Total snow
accumulations of 4 to 8 inches possible.
* WHERE...South Laramie Range and Adjacent Foothills, Central
Laramie County. This includes Vedauwoo, Horse Creek, and the
city of Cheyenne. The heaviest amounts are expected
immediately along the Colorado border.
* WHEN...Until 2 AM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Dangerous travel conditions due to icy, snow packed
roads and low visibilities in falling and blowing snow.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
1 of 2
To plant a tree in memory of Goldie Harris as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Goldie F. Harris 1926-2022 Goldie F. Harris, 95, of Cheyenne, Wyoming passed away January 30, 2022 at her home. Goldie was born August 6, 1926 in Denver, Colorado, a daughter of the late Joseph L. and Cora Belle (Harris) Hutchison. Goldie attended college and enjoyed teaching young children from her home and at Kiddie College and Bo Peep Nursery. She was an excellent homemaker and loved to care for her husband and grandchildren. She was an animal lover and her other interests included making crafts and sewing. Goldie is survived by her loving husband, Edwin L. Harris; two sons, Allen (Connie) Harris and Dennis (Kim) Harris; four grandchildren, Jake (Merrilyn) Harris, Sunny Harris, Krystal Peterson and Kristopher Harris; and six great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents and sister, Etta May Wiederman. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 2, 2022 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. A funeral service will be conducted on Thursday, February 3rd at 10:00 a.m. at the Lakeview Chapel at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home with a reception to follow at the Schrader Reception Center. Condolences may be offered to the family on-line at www.schradercares.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Goldie Harris as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.