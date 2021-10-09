Dora Lucy (Lu) Hart 1936-2021 Lu died October 4, 2021, at the Davis Hospice Center as a result of being struck by a truck while she was driving to see a friend. Lu was born on May 12, 1936, and grew up in Kansas City, MO, where she married John Hart in 1959. She and her family lived 33 years in East Lansing, Michigan; she was a resident of Cheyenne since 1996. Lu enjoyed knitting, sewing, quilting, playing the hammer dulcimer and harp. She was an active member of Cheyenne Heritage Quilters. Lu served as a Hospice volunteer at Davis since 2004 and was known as "The Harp Lady". She was deeply devoted to her faith and was a member of Harvest House of Prayer in Cheyenne. Lu is survived by her husband John of 62 years, sons Mark Hart (Lena) of Washburn WI, and Kit Hart (Becky) of Spokane WA and grandchildren Christopher "Nichol" Hart, Laura Hart, Victor Hart and Greta Hart. She was preceded in death by her brother John Barnes and a son, John "Breck" Hart, who died in 1997. Lu loved her mountain home and cherished her close friendships with neighbors. A Celebration of Life will be held at nearby Hynds Lodge located on Hynds Road at Curt Gowdy State Park. The Celebration will be on Saturday, October 30th at 11:00 am and a light lunch will be provided. No flowers. Memorials may be made to Davis Hospice Center, 6200 Sycamore, Cheyenne, WY, 82009 or Harvest House of Prayer, PO Box 21941, Cheyenne, WY 82003.
