Hubert J Hart 1931-2023 Former Roman Catholic Bishop Hubert Joseph Hart died August 23, 2023, at Davis Hospice Center in Cheyenne. He was 91 years old. Bishop Hart, was born on Sept. 26, 1931 to his parents, Hubert H. Hart and Kathryn Rose Muser Hart, in Kansas City, Missouri where he attended St. Peter's Grade School, Bishop Hogan High School, and Rockhurst College. He entered the seminary in 1949, attending St. John Seminary in Kansas City, Missouri and St. Meinrad Seminary in Saint Meinrad, Indiana. He was ordained a priest for the Diocese of Kansas City, Missouri, on May 1, 1956. Bishop Hart's first assignments included Associate Pastor at Guardian Angels Parish St. Therese Parish and St. James Parish. He was pastor of St. John Francis Regis Parish in Kansas City., Missouri, He also served for several years as Vice-Chancellor of the Diocese of Kansas City, Saint Joseph, and as an advocate for the Diocesan Tribunal. In 1976, Pope Paul VI asked Father Hart to serve as the Auxiliary Bishop in Cheyenne Wyoming. Following the retirement of Bishop Hubert Michael Newell, Bishop Hart was named the Cheyenne Diocese's sixth Bishop on April 25, 1978, and was formally installed at St. Mary's Cathedral on June 12. As Bishop, Hart established the annual Bishop's Appeal campaign and ordained 25 priests into the diocese. He was active in the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, serving as Chairman of the Bishops of Conference Region XIll, which includes the states of Wyoming, Arizona, Colorado and New Mexico, for six years. Bishop Hart retired Sept. 26, 2001, after 23 years as Bishop in Cheyenne Bishop Hart is survived by his brother Father James Hart and sister Rosemary Hart. Funeral services and burial will be held at the convenience of the family. The family reverently asks for prayers for the happy repose of his soul.
