Lance M Hart 1970-2022 Lance Hart died May 23, 2022, in Cheyenne, Wyoming. He was born in Philip, South Dakota, May 6, 1970, to Mike and Becky (Vos) Hart. He is survived by his wife, Karen Hart; children, Hunter, Tayva, and Caden Hart; mother, Becky (Joe Dougherty) Logsdon-Dougherty; sister, Chevon Logsdon; father, Mike Hart; brothers, Jamie and Richard Hart; and mother-in-law, Pat Milam. Survivors also include Logsdon step-brothers, Michael (Angie), Marco, and Charlie (Shelia) Dougherty; step-siblings, Dan (Amanda) and Erin (Daryn) Kramer, as well as many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews, and cousins. Lance was a Dallas Cowboys and LA Dodgers fan, but soccer always came first. He loved to play soccer, watch his kids play, and coach. Lance loved his family and many friends, He made friends anywhere he went with a smile and one of his jokes. A Celebration of Life will take place on August 6th, 2022.
