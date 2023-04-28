Robert Lynn Hartleip 1944- Robert L. Hartleip, 78, passed away on March 28, 2023, in Manila, Philippines from complications of a fall. He was born on August 2, 1944 in Waterloo, Iowa to John W. Hartleip and Ruth Miller Hartleip. Bob is survived by his wife, Christine Hartleip of Manilla; three daughters, Sherry Hartleip Scherden (Don) of South Fork, Colorado, Janine Hartleip of Dayton, Ohio, and Patricia Hartleip of Westlake, Ohio; brothers, Terry Hartleip (Mary) of Waterloo, Iowa and Jerry Hartleip (Marcy) of Dike, Iowa; his two grandsons, Tyler Scherden and Kade Scherden; and three nieces and three nephews. His is preceded in death by his parents. An accomplished athlete, Bob excelled in football, baseball and wrestling. While attending West High in Waterloo, he was a state heavy weight runner-up in wrestling. He attended the University of Wyoming on a wrestling scholarship, where he received both his undergraduate and graduate degree in education. He enjoyed playing racquetball, squash and was an avid golfer. After serving as a police officer in Berkeley, California and probation officer in Waterloo, Iowa, Bob pursued a career in teaching, first in Evanston, Wyoming then Cheyenne, Wyoming, and eventually in Kabul, Afghanistan, Taipei, Taiwan and Manilla, Philippines. Touching hundreds of lives throughout his teaching, coaching and adminstration years, Bob retired as Headmaster at Brent International School in the Philippines. An avid reader and world traveler, Bob had amazing stories of his travels, one being his journey to New Zealand on a sailboat with his buddies! Kind-hearted and always willing to lend a helping hand, Bob loved and was always proud of his “family”! Services will be held in the Philippines. 2023
To plant a tree in memory of Robert Hartleip as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.