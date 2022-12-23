Daniel A. Haskett 1951-2022 Daniel A. Haskett, 71, passed into the Heavenly Mountains on December 12, 2022, in the loving arms of his wife, Tammie Nichols-Haskett at their home in Burns, Wyoming. Daniel was born June 24, 1951, in Crawfordsville, IN, to Joseph B. Haskett and Marjorie Stephens Haskett. After graduating from Waveland High School in 1969, Daniel worked at R.R. Donnelly & Sons before becoming an over the road truck driver, and later moving to Wyoming. In 1983 Daniel moved to Texas with Vickie, and began a 33 year career with NRG Power. He retired as a Control Room Operator in 2015, returning to Cheyenne, Wyoming with Vickie who passed away in 2017. Daniel worked part time for The Wyoming Tribune Eagle newspaper from 2018 until the time of his passing. He was also a member of The Burns Lion's Club. Daniel found happiness again with Tammie Nichols. A casual meeting over pizza blossomed into a beautiful relationship and Daniel and Tammie spent their time camping in the mountains, riding their Harley Davidson motorcycle, and enjoying their fondness of baseball. Daniel loved sharing adventures with Tammie, showing her new places and experiences. Daniel had a giving and compassionate heart, and selflessly helped anyone he could. Daniel's most precious gift was the unconditional love he shared with Tammie each and everyday, as well as being the best dog Dad to Chevy. Daniel and Tammie were married on December 9, 2022, in their home. Daniel was such a special man and he will be missed dearly. Surviving family includes: Wife Tammie Nichols-Haskett, Burns, WY, Daughter Stanette Balser, Crawfordsville, IN, Son Sean (Allison) Haskett, Bloomington, IN, Son Chad Ourada (Kimberly Tipsword), Cheyenne, WY, Step daughter Bailey (Cole) Chandler, Centralia, MO and Step daughter Rylee Nichols (Cody Docheff) Kremmling, CO; nine grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. Brother Bill Haskett (Kathy), Colorado Springs, CO, Cheryl Douglas, New Market, IN and former spouse, Terri Lawson, Crawfordsville, IN. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Karen France.
