Jennifer Hastings 1959-2021 Jennifer "JJ" Hastings, 61, of Cheyenne, passed away April 5, 2021. She was born on September 8, 1959 in Cheyenne, where she lived her whole life. She graduated from East High School in 1977. She retired from the Wyoming Department of Audit after 33 years. JJ was a member of the Cheyenne Boat and Ski Club and the Saddle Tramps. JJ loved her family with all her heart and spending time with them. JJ never knew a stranger, but she called everyone friend. She was always full of life, an animal lover, and enjoyed the great outdoors. She is survived by a son, Zachary Ray (Tricia), a daughter, Stacy Journey (Justin), six grandchildren, Michaela, Christopher, Chandler, Isabella, and Cylus; one great granddaughter, Lulu; father, Pinky Zeiler (Barb); brother, Scott Zeiler (Julie); sister, Stephanie Peña; best friends, Diana Daei and Mike Hastings. She is preceded in death by grandson, Noah, mother, Betty Lou Walker (Ross) and grandparents. A memorial service for JJ will be held on Monday, April 12 at 2:00 at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel.