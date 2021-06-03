Lawrence Russell Hastings 1933-2021 Lawrence Russell Hastings, RM1 U.S. Navy (RET.) , 87, of Cheyenne passed away peacefully at home with his family on June 2. He was born on July 2, 1933 in Cheyenne to John Victor and Olive Aline Hastings. Lawrence proudly served our country from 1953-1973. During his years of service, he was aboard 10 ships and had two tours of duty off the coast of Vietnam. After retirement, he was honored to work in the Civil Service until 1998. Lawrence was very active in his community. He was a 32nd Degree Master Mason, Shriner, and a member of the Scottish Rite Fraternity. He was a Bethel Guardian for Bethel #8 of the Cheyenne Job's Daughters organization and an Associate Bethel Guardian for Bethel #39. Lawrence was a founder, past president and lifetime member of the Fleet Reserve Association, Wyoming Branch/Unit 59. Lawrence volunteered during the holidays at the local Toys for Tots Program. In his free time, Lawrence enjoyed building models, painting ceramics, fishing, game nights, and quality time with family. Lawrence will be lovingly remembered by his soulmate of 59 years, Luane Hastings, daughters Susan Udell and Holly Ferrin, grandchildren Timothy Ditzler Jr., Noel Udell, Kayne Udell and Danielle Percy, great grandchildren Anna Marie Davidson, David Davidson, Drake Ditzler, Maximus Ditzler and Andrew Udell. A Memorial Service will be held at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel of the Chimes Saturday, June 5, 2021 at 1:30pm. Please see website for condolences at www.wrcfuneral.com.
