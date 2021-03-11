Lesli Haston
1957-2021 Lesli Haston, 63, of Cheyenne died March 6. She was born on July 26, 1957 in Amarillo, Texas. Services will be Monday, 2:00 p.m., at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel. To view the full obituary please visit her obituary page at www.wrcfuneral.com

