Carl Robert Hatcher

 

Carl Robert Hatcher 1940-2022 Carl Robert Hatcher 81, of Cheyenne, WY died peacefully on March 14, 2022. He was born on August 8, 1940 to Warren and Clarice Hatcher, he was raised on a farm and cattle ranch south of Hillsdale, WY. He was a veteran and a member of the Air National Guard where he retired as a civil servant. He was a member of the United Methodist Church in Hillsdale. He is survived by his wife, Linda; sons, Randy of Colorado Springs, CO and Rick of Littleton, CO; daughter, Rebecca of Laramie, WY; five grandchildren and one great- granddaughter; siblings, June Garver and Ed Hatcher. Dad, family and friends will truly miss you! A celebration of life will be held 11:00 a.m. in the Lakeview Chapel at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home, 2222 Russell Ave., Cheyenne, Wyoming on April 22, 2022. Condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Carl Hatcher as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus