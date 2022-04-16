...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 3 PM MDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph.
* WHERE...East Platte County and Central Laramie County.
* WHEN...From late Saturday night through Sunday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts
of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
Carl Robert Hatcher 1940-2022 Carl Robert Hatcher 81, of Cheyenne, WY died peacefully on March 14, 2022. He was born on August 8, 1940 to Warren and Clarice Hatcher, he was raised on a farm and cattle ranch south of Hillsdale, WY. He was a veteran and a member of the Air National Guard where he retired as a civil servant. He was a member of the United Methodist Church in Hillsdale. He is survived by his wife, Linda; sons, Randy of Colorado Springs, CO and Rick of Littleton, CO; daughter, Rebecca of Laramie, WY; five grandchildren and one great- granddaughter; siblings, June Garver and Ed Hatcher. Dad, family and friends will truly miss you! A celebration of life will be held 11:00 a.m. in the Lakeview Chapel at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home, 2222 Russell Ave., Cheyenne, Wyoming on April 22, 2022. Condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com.
