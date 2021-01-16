Donald G Haugh 1942-2021 On January 1, 2021 Donald Haugh of Lake Stevens, WA, formerly of Cheyenne, WY, peacefully passed away and began a new journey of eternal life at the age of 78. Don is survived by his loving wife Sharon of 53 years, his brother Lloyd Richard Haugh, 3 sons David(Angie), Casey and Derek Haugh, his daughter Debbie(Richard) Schaefer. Also survived by 7 grandchildren Michele(Brad) McDonald, Brandon(Amber) Schaefer, Joshua(Chasnee) Schaefer, Lucas(Samantha) Haugh, Olivia Haugh, Sabastien Bick, Heath Haugh and 10 Great-Grandchildren. Don was preceded in death by his parents Moe and Gertie Haugh and his brother Ronald. Don's career consisted of driving truck cross country for 38 years. He traveled to many places, worked for several different trucking companies including hauling mud to the oil rigs as an independent driver. He had many milestones including earning the number 1 position as Sleeper Team Driver in Seattle. He also received several 1,000,000 mile safe driving awards. Don retired at the age of 55. During his life Don enjoyed many hobbies which consisted of racing and working on dirt bikes, flying his private plane and gold panning, which he shared and taught to his children and grandchildren. Don completed every goal he set for himself. He had an ornery grin and infectious smile with his great sense of humor. He loved taking Sharon on adventurous rides exploring the countryside. The one passion that filled his heart was his wife Sharon, who was always at his side to support and love him through good times and bad. She was his rock and she loved him dearly. Don left his family with many treasured memories and will be loved forever never to be forgotten. A celebration of Don's life will be scheduled at a later date due to Covid. Cremation services have been performed.
