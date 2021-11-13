Dwight C. Haught 1933-2021 Dwight C. Haught passed away on November 8, 2021, after a long illness. He was born on December 8, 1933, to Lester and Jewel Haught in Brewster, Nebraska. The family moved to Alliance, Nebraska where Dwight graduated from Alliance High School in 1952. He enjoyed sports and lettered in football and track. After graduation, he enlisted in the United States Navy. He served aboard ship and was eventually stationed in Honolulu, Hawaii, where he played baseball for the Naval team. On May 25, 1953, he married Bobbie Lou Brockway in Alliance. Upon discharge from the Navy, he began a career as a meat cutter, which brought his family to Torrington, Wyoming, where he was a meat market manager for Safeway for several years. He eventually became a wine and distillery representative for Jim Beam and several wineries. On April 7, 1973, he married Janet Wiederspahn Hogg and they eventually moved to Cheyenne, where he managed the Memorial Gardens Cemetery for his father-in-law, J. Arling Wiederspahn. Throughout his life he enjoyed watching all kinds of sports, particularly when his children and grandchildren were playing. He loved playing golf and was a member at both the Torrington-Cottonwood Country Club and the Cheyenne Airport Golf Course. He was an avid hunter, which he enjoyed doing with his sons and grandsons. He is survived by his wife, Janet K. Haught of Cheyenne; children, David (Cindy) Haught of Spearfish, South Dakota, Donald (Robin) Haught of Bozeman, Montana, Doug (Julie) Haught of Torrington, LaRon (James) Dennis of Wimauma, Florida, LaRae Reid of Hollister, California, and Trenton (Melissa) Hogg of Edina, Minnesota; 15 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren; brother, Donald Haught of Morgan, Texas; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lester and Jewel Haught; sister, Barbara Gentry; a son-in-law, and a great-granddaughter. A Celebration of Life is planned for November 20, 2021 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., at Little America. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to the Haught family, C/O 8012 Kepler Drive, Cheyenne, WY 82009, for Dwight's great-granddaughter, Jordyn, who is awaiting heart transplant surgery. Cremation has taken place under the direction of Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel.
Weather Alert
...HIGH WIND WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph expected. * WHERE...East Platte County, Laramie Valley and Central Laramie County. * WHEN...Until 8 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be extremely dangerous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers. There will be an extreme risk for vehicle blow overs, especially along Interstate 25 in southeast Wyoming. Remember to secure loose objects such as holiday decorations. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. &&
