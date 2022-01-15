Carolyn M (Pomeroy) Hause 1937-2022 Carolyn Martha Pomeroy Hause,84, Of Cheyenne, Wyoming, died on January 8, 2022 in Cheyenne. She was born September 27, 1937 in Hanna, Wyoming. Carolyn enjoyed first and foremost being a mother, wife, and daughter. She was crazy about camping- primarily over near Encampment, Elk Mountain, and all over the Snowy Range. She loved being a "real Wyomingite". She loved being an RN at Memorial Hospital (United Medical Center, Cheyenne Regional Medical Center). She positively impacted everyone she came in touch with at the hospital. Many knew her as the Sock Lady for her colorful sock's. She loved Jesus. Every summer we would head over the Wyoming Family Ranchers Camp near Encampment. The entire family would show up. She attended Sunnyside Baptist Church until it folded. Mom loved to cook, play with her pets, and be with family. She is survived by her daughter, Vicki (Luc) Hause; and her foster son, Dwane Flagg. Carolyn was preceded in death by her daughter, Linda Yosso; husband of 60 years, Elden Hause; sister, Sally Hanley, and both parents. A Memorial Service will be January 29, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel.
