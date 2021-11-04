Robert B. Haverkamp

 

1955-2021 Robert B. Haverkamp, 66, of Cheyenne died October 24. He was born on March 9, 1955 in Ramsen, IA to Albert and Levine Thiele Haverkamp. A celebration of life will be held at AMVETS Post 10 on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at 2:00 pm.

To plant a tree in memory of Robert Haverkamp as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus