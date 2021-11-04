...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
possible.
* WHERE...In Wyoming, Goshen County, Central Laramie County and
East Laramie County. In Nebraska, Scotts Bluff County, Banner
County, Morrill County, Kimball County, Cheyenne County and
Southern Sioux County.
* WHEN...From late tonight through Friday morning.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong head winds and cross
winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile
vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers. There will be
a high risk for vehicle blow overs.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.
To plant a tree in memory of Robert Haverkamp as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
1955-2021 Robert B. Haverkamp, 66, of Cheyenne died October 24. He was born on March 9, 1955 in Ramsen, IA to Albert and Levine Thiele Haverkamp. A celebration of life will be held at AMVETS Post 10 on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at 2:00 pm.
