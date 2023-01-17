...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
5 PM MST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8
inches.
* WHERE...In Nebraska, Box Butte County. In Wyoming, South Laramie
Range, South Laramie Range Foothills and Central Laramie County.
* WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 5 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
will impact the Wednesday morning and evening commutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
To plant a tree in memory of Madonna Havner as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Madonna LaNelle Havner 1925-Madonna LaNelle Morrison Havner was born Aug 11, 1925 in Hereford, TX and passed away Jan 12, 2023 in Cheyenne, WY at 97 years of age. Madonna was daughter to Ai and Anabelle Morrison; sister to four; wife to Paul Havner; mother to Donna Lou, Paul (Mackey), Nathan, and Wendy Sue; and grandmother to 3 generations of grandchildren. She was preceded in death by Paul, Mackey, and Wendy Sue. Madonna retired from the Social Security Administration, where she received many commendations for her excellent work. She was also very active in her church at the local, state, and national levels and served as an officer in the Women’s Missionary Union at the state and national levels. Madonna loved to travel and try new foods (especially sweets!) and remained active well into her later years, even dancing the Jitterbug once in her 80s! Ever energetic and deeply involved in the lives of her family and church community, Madonna's incisive wit and contagious laughter will be missed. A funeral service will be held Tuesday, January 17th at 10 AM at Schrader Funeral Home, burial to follow on Thursday at Ft. Logan in Denver, CO. 2023
