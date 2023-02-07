Johnathan Hayes 2001-2023 Johnathan (Johnny) Hayes, beloved son, father, sibling, grandson, nephew, cousin and friend, passed away unexpectedly on February 4, 2023. He was born February 14, 2001 to parents Chad and Autumn in Cheyenne, Wyoming. He grew up between his homes in Cheyenne, Wyoming and Grygla, Minnesota. He drove for FedEx and loved being behind the wheel of any kind of vehicle. He attended every car meet he could get to and loved working on his pickups. He loved his family and friends fiercely and would do anything to help anyone. He always had big plans for where his life would go and what he wanted to accomplish. He was known for his quick wit, infectious smile, his kind and compassionate spirit, and his goofy laugh that would make your day special just to hear it. He is survived by his daughter Felicity (Fizzy) Hayes, his father Chad Hayes and stepmother MeeJung Hayes, his mother Autumn Petty and stepfather Harry Petty, siblings Jedediah Shively, Brieanna Hayes and spouse Josh, Nevaeh Hayes and fiancé Michael, Nari Hayes, Trista Miller and spouse Josh, Shay Petty and spouse April, grandparents Patty Land, Duane and Cindy Hayes, Amanda and Orlin Ostby and Allen and Mary Lou Walburn, plus numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. He is preceded in death by grandparents Fred Hayes, Harold Drake, Dennis and Dorothy Drake. Memorial services will be held at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel of the Chimes on Friday, February 10th, 2023 at 2PM. Reception to follow at The Gathering Place across from Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel. All that knew and loved Johnny are welcome to attend and celebrate his brilliant life with us.
