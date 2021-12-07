...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 MPH with gusts up to 60 mph.
* WHERE...Central Laramie County including the city of Cheyenne.
* WHEN...Now until 11 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of
58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
&&
Howard Joseph Hebert 1930-2021 ORMOND BEACH, FL - Howard was one of a kind! A dedicated, loving and loyal husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. Born in Cheyenne, Wyoming on April 16,1930 to Leon Hebert and Howardine Donahue, he was a mere 91 years ago. He passed away November 22, 2021. He is now partying and singing with his parents and siblings, Leon Hebert, Howardine Schroll and Judy Schepp as they reunite in heaven. Howard was lovingly married to his wife, Catherine Ward of 71 years. He is also survived by son Ricky (Kiki Deane), daughter Suzy, grandson Jason (Mona), granddaughter Angie McCreavy (Patrick), great granddaughters Katey Kaczar, Izzy Hebert, and great grandsons Parker Hebert, Rylan and Teagan McCreavy. Howard was predeceased by son Billy in 1988. In lieu of flowers, Howard would probably prefer you invest your money into a long-term retire- ment investment, or perhaps you might consider donating to Howard’s favorite organization – Barbershop Harmony Society at https://www. barbershop.org. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at lohmanfuneralhomes.com.