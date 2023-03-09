MSGT (Retired) David Gene Heigis, USAF 1952-2023 Kingsport, TN - MSGT (Retired) David Gene Heigis USAF, age 71, of Kingsport, Tennessee, passed away from this life on Tuesday, February 28, 2023. He was born January 12,1952 in Big Timber, Montana, to the late Norma Jean Reece and David Phillip Heigis. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Daniel Phillip Heigis, Laurence Wayne Heigis, and Rocky Lee Heigis. David graduated from Basic Military Training in 1971, Noncommissioned Officer (NCO) Leadership School in 1978, NCO Academy in 1982, Senior NCO Academy in 1990. Among some of his contributions he served in support of Operation Desert Shield/Storm and has received Meritorious Service Medal with four oak leaf clusters, USAF Achievement Medal with one oak leaf cluster, Distinguished Presidential Unit Citation, USAF Outstanding Unit Award with one silver and two bronze oak leaf clusters. USAF Overseas Long Tour Ribbon, USAF Short tour ribbon, Defense Service Medal with one device, USAF Longevity Service Award ribbon with four oak leaf clusters, NCO Professional Military Education Graduate ribbon with four oak leaf clusters, USAF Good Conduct Medal with one silver and one oak leaf cluster, Small Arms Expert Marksmanship Ribbon to name a few of David's accolades. While in the Air Force, David earned an Associate Degree from Community College of the Air Force. David served as a ROTC Instructor at Texas Tech University and during his career progression, he became a First Sergeant. David obtained the position of First Sergeant, once he achieved the rank of MSGT, then subsequently attended First Sergeant Academy graduating with honors. David enjoyed car shows and hot rods and enjoyed sharing his passion of cars with his son. Some of David's favorite cars that he had owned was a 1969 Mach1 Mustang 428CJ, and a 1956 Chevy 2 Post, that he had owned in his younger years. David also had a passion for music and was an avid saxophone player. David was a talented basketball player in high school. David will be remembered for having a huge heart, and many called him a "Gentle Giant" but he always stood up for injustices. David has had a huge impact on many people personally and professionally, and always had been the best example for others to follow through his leadership and friendship. Throughout David's life, he treated others with the utmost respect, honesty, and kindness. He is survived by: his son, Clinton Heigis of Asheville, North Carolina; grandchildren, Caitlin Manning of The United Kingdom, Taylor Stoltenburg and husband Thomas of Sioux Falls, South Dakota; great grandchild, Lincoln Stoltenburg; sister, Joyce Thorson and Husband Steve of Manhattan, Montana; and numerous nieces and nephews. A Visitation Service for David is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on March 14, 2023 at Morris-Baker Funeral Home. A Committal Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on March 14th, 2023 at Mountain Home National Cemetery, Mountain Home, TN. Memories and condolences may be shared via www.morrisbaker.com. Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Avenue Johnson City, TN 37601, is honored to serve the family of David Heigis. 423-282-1521.
