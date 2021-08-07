...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MDT SUNDAY...
The following message is transmitted on behalf of the Wyoming
Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division and the
Wyoming Department of Health.in effect until 1 PM MDT Sunday.
WHAT...Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke.
WHERE...Southeast Wyoming
WHEN...Today through 1pm Sunday
IMPACTS...Heavy smoke from fires in surrounding states.
HEALTH INFORMATION...The Wyoming Department of Health recommends the
elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory problems
avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor activities
during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety of
pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can cause
respiratory health effect. Although these people are most
susceptible to health impacts, the Department of Health also advises
that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality
conditions.
CURRENT CONDITIONS...The Wyoming Department of Environmental
Quality, Air Quality Division offers near real-time air quality data
for Wyoming's monitoring stations and health effects information to
help the public interpret current conditions. Current air quality
conditions across the state of Wyoming can be found at
http://www.wyvisnet.com/
Ronda A. Heimsoth 1953-2021 Ronda Ann Heimsoth, 67, passed away unexpectedly on August 2, 2021, at the University of Denver Medical Center. She was born on November 10, 1953, in Cheyenne to Billie and Patricia Hinkle. She graduated from East High School. She attended Wright Beauty Academy. Her son Bobby was born June 29, 1984. She married to her husband Rick Heimsoth on August 20, 1994. Ronda had been a part of Special Friends of Cheyenne, the Animal Shelter and her own dog rescue. Ronda was a dog lover. She rescued and rehomed many dogs throughout her life. She is survived by husband, Rick Heimsoth of Cheyenne; mother, Patricia Ann Osterman of Cheyenne; brother, William Hinkle of Cheyenne; niece, Kelli McFadden of Cheyenne; granddaughter, Alyna Holbrog of Cheyenne and great-nephew, Landon Pickel of Cheyenne. She was preceded in death by son, Robert "Bobby" Dunivent of Cheyenne, and father, Billie Hinkle of Cheyenne. Private family services. A reception will be held at the Cheyenne Frontier Days Event Center Thursday, August 12th, from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers please make donations in Ronda's name to the Cheyenne Animal Shelter or the Old West Museum. Condolences may be offered at schradercares.com.