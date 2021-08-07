Ronda A. Heimsoth

 

Ronda A. Heimsoth 1953-2021 Ronda Ann Heimsoth, 67, passed away unexpectedly on August 2, 2021, at the University of Denver Medical Center. She was born on November 10, 1953, in Cheyenne to Billie and Patricia Hinkle. She graduated from East High School. She attended Wright Beauty Academy. Her son Bobby was born June 29, 1984. She married to her husband Rick Heimsoth on August 20, 1994. Ronda had been a part of Special Friends of Cheyenne, the Animal Shelter and her own dog rescue. Ronda was a dog lover. She rescued and rehomed many dogs throughout her life. She is survived by husband, Rick Heimsoth of Cheyenne; mother, Patricia Ann Osterman of Cheyenne; brother, William Hinkle of Cheyenne; niece, Kelli McFadden of Cheyenne; granddaughter, Alyna Holbrog of Cheyenne and great-nephew, Landon Pickel of Cheyenne. She was preceded in death by son, Robert "Bobby" Dunivent of Cheyenne, and father, Billie Hinkle of Cheyenne. Private family services. A reception will be held at the Cheyenne Frontier Days Event Center Thursday, August 12th, from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers please make donations in Ronda's name to the Cheyenne Animal Shelter or the Old West Museum. Condolences may be offered at schradercares.com.

