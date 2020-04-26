Helen Landers, 98, died April 21 at the Jaw Bone Gulch Ranch.
She was born Jan. 15, 1922, to Will and Maude Ferguson. She grew up and spent her life on the ranch working beside her husband and brother, and raising her family.
She graduated from high school and normal teacher training at Burns, and taught in several one-room schools.
She married Pete Landers on Oct. 27, 1944, in Cheyenne. They celebrated 50 years together.
Helen served as school board trustee for the rural schools and was a 4-H leader. She belonged to the WCTU and was a member of Happy Jack Country Church.
Helen was proud of her pioneer heritage and leaves a legacy of their family histories, as well as research she did on the history of the early years of western Laramie County.
She is survived by her children, Patricia Hamil, Monty Landers (Sandy) and Guy Landers (Kathy); nine grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; siblings, Carmen, Mary, Sydney and Bill; and son-in-law, Jim.
Private family services will be held. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
