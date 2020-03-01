Helen Oakes

Helen Tillard Oakes’ long journey in life ended peacefully Feb. 19 at Poudre Valley Hospital in Fort Collins, Colo., at the age of 97.
She was born May 22, 1922.
Over the years, she developed many friends throughout her residences in Wyoming and Colorado, and her world travel to over 200 countries. She brought light into the lives of those around her with kindness, generosity and stories about her wonderful travel experiences.
Helen grew up on a sheep ranch in Douglas, where she worked hard with her parents, brother, Bud and others. After marrying, she moved to Cheyenne and had five children with Dean Merritt; they owned the best western store in the area for years until coming to a parting of the ways. Years later, she was married to Dale Oakes until his passing. Helen’s fashion sense and interior design talent and experience were evident to the end.
Helen is survived by her brother, Bud Tillard; son, Jim Merritt (Terry Merritt); daughters, Candace Kuczmarski (Ed Kuczmarski) and Lou Kemper; as well as five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and nephews.
She was predeceased by her son, Frank Merritt; and daughter, Missy Merritt.
Helen held a celebration for her 97th birthday in May 2019, which was intended to be her “celebration of life.” Based on her wishes, there is no funeral or ceremony planned.
“With age, comes wisdom. With travel, comes understanding.” – Sandra Lake
