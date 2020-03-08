Helen Oates

Helen E. Oates, 80, formerly of Cheyenne passed away March 4 at her home in Sebastian, Fla.
Helen was born Nov. 12, 1939, in Lusk to the late Howard H. and Lois V. Eikenberry.
Helen spent her life serving others through her various volunteer work as an EMT, prison chaplain and Big Fix coordinator; but her favorite work was with the VITA tax program. Mrs. Oates was a member of Crossroads Christian Fellowship in Sebastian.
She leaves her memories to be cherished by her children, Elizabeth (Nick) Lecher of Port St. Lucie, William (Sherry) Oates of Cheyenne and Barbara (Bo) Short of Sebastian; granddaughter, Taylor Oates of Cheyenne; grandsons, Seth Oates of Laramie, Derrick Ivey of Fort Collins and Jackson (Madison) Ivey of South Hill, Wash.; brothers, William Eikenberry of Denver and Robert (Pat) Eikenberry of Wheatland; various nephews; and a niece.
She was predeceased by her husband, William John Oates; and twin brother, Howard (Linda) Eikenberry.
At the request of the family, there will be no services.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Cheyenne Animal Shelter at www.cheyenneanimalshelter.org.
Arrangements are under the direction of Millennium Cremation Service in Sebastian, Fla.
Condolences may be shared online at www.millenniumcremationservice.com.
This is a paid obituary.