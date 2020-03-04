Helen Scott

Helen (Webber) Scott, 90, passed away peacefully in her sleep Feb. 24 at Laramie Care Center where she received exceptional care.
She was born Jan. 20, 1930, in Wichita Falls, Texas, to Chaney and Lillie Webber.
She is survived by siblings, Joe (Maxine) Webber, Jim (Carolyn) Webber, Sharon Wells, all of Cheyenne, Loretta Heath of Montana and Connie Cummings of California; children, Linda (Richard) Rodriquez, Dewey (Pam) Williams of Cheyenne, Nancy (Ken) Casner of Elk Mountain and Tom (Deby) Williams of Colorado; 12 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and 13 great-great- grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Ella Mae Webber, Mattalene Paterson, Mildred Altizer, Martha King and Robert Webber; daughter, Wilda Canonici; grandsons, Pete and Richie Rodriquez; and husbands, Dewey Williams, Chat Dean and Royal Scott.
Services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 5, at Salvation Army Church.
Expressions of care can be sent to www.wrcfuneral.com.
