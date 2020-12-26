Ruth Anne Hemenover
Buy Now

 

Ruth Anne (Petrie) Hemenover 1928-2020 Ruth A. Hemenover, 92, passed away on December 16, 2020. She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Robert Hemenover. She is also survived by her two children, Dennis and Alice; five grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. Ruth was very proud of working hard and earning her nurse's cap. She worked as a registered nurse for over 40 years in Cheyenne at various medical facilities. She greatly enjoyed caring for others. She is originally from Illinois and came to Colorado moving into a basement apartment not knowing that her landlady would become her future mother-in-law. She met "Bob from upstairs" on Christmas and the rest is history. She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers. Condolences may be offered online through Wiederspahn-Radomsky at www.wrcfuneral.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Ruth Hemenover as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
comments powered by Disqus