Bruce E. Henning 1946-2023 Bruce Henning, 76, of Cheyenne, died April 5, 2023, after a short bout with cancer. Bruce was born November 8, 1946 in Noonan N.D. He spent his school years in Hardin, Montana. He married his love, Karen O'Brien from Thermopolis, WY in November of 1967. They were blessed with two sons, Kevin (Michele) of Cheyenne and Tod (Rita) of Wellington, CO. Bruce served in the U.S. Air Force for 20 years and worked as an Instructor, Electronic Technician, Dormitory Manager, and First Sgt. He served at a number of bases in the United States as well as overseas bases to include France, Vietnam, Japan and Germany. His second career was with Unicover Corporation in Cheyenne. He wrapped up his working career as Transportation Administrator for Laramie County School District #1, where he retired in 2010. His interests were many. He and Karen spent time in Tucson during some winter months. Seems he always had a boat to water ski or take the grandkids out tubing. Motorcycles were always part of his life, including Touring Bikes, dirt bikes and ATVs. He did love his Harleys and a variety of cars. Being an avid shooter, one could find him at the local trap club or a variety of shooting ranges in the area. Bruce is survived by his wife, Karen; two sons, Kevin (Michele) and Tod (Rita); and three wonderful granddaughters, Laura, Kassidy and Evy; and brother Joel (Les) of West Haven, Utah. Bruce was preceded in death by his father, mother, a sister and two brothers. He requested no service be held with the thought of a "Celebration of Life" later. Friends that wish, may contribute to Big Horn County Historical Society, 1163 Third St., Hardin, Montana, or the charity of their choice.
To plant a tree in memory of Bruce Henning as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.