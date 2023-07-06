Marylund Ruth Henning 1941-2023 Marylund Ruth Henning, 81, of Cheyenne, passed away on June 28 in Casper, WY. Marylund was the eldest child, and only daughter, of Roscoe and Elna Bills. She was born on December 6, 1941, in Chappell, Nebraska. Marylund attended school in and graduated from Lodgepole, NE. She attended Nebraska Wesleyan University for two years before transferring to the University of Nebraska at Lincoln where she earned her Bachelor's degree in education in 1963. In 1961, Marylund married Lincoln Kent Lee. They had three children: Russell, Derek, and Amber. They divorced in the early 1980's. In 1985, Marylund married Ernie Henning. With the blending of their families, Marylund got her "bonus children": Craig, Greg, Nancy and Cynthia. She and Ernie were married for 25 years before his death in 2005. Marylund was a multifaceted woman. Her career included banking which is where she met Ernie. She was an educator and taught French as well as worked as a substitute teacher. She was a businesswoman and alongside Ernie and many family members ran Big Country Speedway. Additionally, she enjoyed selling Mary Kay products. When she and Ernie began travelling, she used that as an opportunity to make new friends and many became her clients. Marylund was always one for adventure, and she took numerous trips to places around the world. Always one to think of others, Marylund bought gifts for family from the various places she travelled. Marylund always purchased a bell for herself to commemorate her travels. She visited Germany, Australia, the Galapagos Islands, Israel, Canada, and many other places. Her adventures included at least one trip to the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. Most recently she enjoyed a cruise with her daughter Amber. Other adventures included snowmobiling, hunting, and most recently, riding motorcycles. Marylund was not one to be a passenger. You'd see her driving her blue CanAm; she personalized it with eyelashes so there was no doubt that it was hers. Marylund sometimes took solo trips. One was back to Iowa where she and one of her sisters-in-law, Roberta, were seen riding around town having a great time. She did enjoy riding with others, and she took numerous motorcycle trips with her son Russell. Marylund was a lifelong member of the United Methodist Church. Prior to her passing, Marylund shared two things she wanted people to know about her. The first was she tried hard to be a good Christian. The second was she loved her family—her 3 children and all 4 of her "bonus children", their spouses, her grandchildren, and her great grandchildren. Marylund is survived by her children, Russell (Kris) Lee of Cheyenne, WY; Derek (Linda) Lee of Florida and Amber (Kevin) Christensen of Casper, WY; her bonus children Craig (Terry) Henning; Greg (Connie) Henning, Cynthia Henning all of Cheyenne, WY and Nancy Henning of Soldotna, AK. Her brothers Brent (Colette) Bills and Chuck (Elaine) Bills all of Lincoln, Nebraska. She is also survived by numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. Marylund was preceded in death by her parents, Roscoe and Elna; her husband, Ernie; and their beloved dog Smokey. Funeral services will be Monday, July 10 at 10 am at the First United Methodist Church in Cheyenne. Interment will be immediately after the service at Beth El Cemetary. Immediately following the Beth El services, friends and family are invited to share their memories of Marylund with a meal at the United Methodist Church. To honor Marylund's wishes the family requests in lieu of flowers donations be made in memory of Marylund Henning to either the First United Methodist Church in Cheyenne, WY or to the Alzheimer's Foundation. First United Methodist Church can be found at FUMCCheyenne.net and Alzheimer's Foundation can be found at act.alz.org