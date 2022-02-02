...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MST THIS
EVENING...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM
MST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, Light to moderate snow.
Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. For the Wind
Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills of
25 to 30 below zero with isolated wind chills of 30 to 35 below
zero possible.
* WHERE...Cheyenne, Vedauwoo, Horse Creek and Buford
* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until 9 PM MST this
evening. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 9 PM this evening
to 8 AM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute. The dangerously
cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as
little as 15 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
To plant a tree in memory of Robert Herb as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Robert Douglas Herb 1944-2022 Robert Douglas Herb, 77, of Orange, went to be with Supreme Being on February 1, 2022, with his wife by his side. Born in Saugerties, New York, on December 8, 1944, he was the son of Robert Herb and Alice DuBois Herb. As a boy Rob grew up learning to ice skate on a frozen Hudson River. After high school he'd had plans to attend West Point, but instead ended up attended the University of Buffalo where he met and courted the love of his life, Judy. After a year, he received his Congressional appointment to West Point and entered the Academy in June 1963 with Judy supporting him every step of the journey. Robert lived by the West Point motto "Duty, Honor, Country" and instilled those values in his daughters Doni Palmer and Stephanie Teague. He was the first person to offer help to anyone in need and was often done anonymously. His career as a Civil Engineer after the Army took the family to Cheyenne, Wyoming where he and Judy spent 45 wonderful years. From the Masons to the Moose Lodge, race car mechanic to wood working craftsman, Robert was a man of many talents. One of his passions was creating wooden intarsias and West Point Class crest wood burnings to honor his classmates who made the ultimate sacrifice in Vietnam. This eventually led to him and Judy becoming involved with the Surviving Family Member program for West Point's Association of Graduates. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Alice Herb; and grandson, Raistlin. He is survived by wife, Judy Herb; his daughters, Donielle Palmer of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Stephanie Teague and husband John of Orange; grandchildren, Kristin Teague and Kendra Palmer, DVM; and siblings, Valerie Warncke and husband Robert, and Mark Herb and wife Cindy. Cremation will be under the direction of Claybar Funeral Home in Orange.
