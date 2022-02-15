Betty Hernandez 1930-2022 On February 11th Heavenly Angels welcomed Betty V. Hernandez, 91, to meet her Creator and relatives from the past. She left this worldly place while at Davis Hospice where family and friends gathered for a last goodbye. She was born in Altus, WY on February 23, 1930. Her parents Pablo and Cayetana Vasquez (Trujillo) raised her in Fort Collins, CO. Her father died when she was seven years old and when she was fourteen her mother remarried, Juan Sanchez. She attended Holy Family School. Eventually Cupid's arrow found Jesse C. Hernandez and Betty Vasquez to be the perfect couple. It was a good match. They were married April 14, 1951. The newlyweds then came to Cheyenne and made it their forever home. Betty worked at a variety of jobs all while raising a family. She was a laundry worker, a saleswoman at Joslins, and an ESL para at Carey Jr. High. She loved to have family gatherings, attend mass, visit with friends, play bingo, travel to California to see relatives, watch football and talk about John Wayne. Her memory will be carried on by her four children, Ermalinda Hernandez, Christine Munoz (Victor), Paul Hernandez (Bernice) and Steven Hernandez (Sharon). She will be missed by her eight grandchildren Tory Munoz, Tricia Rocha, Christopher Munoz, Paul Hernandez Jr., Brianna Acklin, Jesse Lee Hernandez, Adam Hernandez, Anthony Salas and her eight great grandchildren. Those who greeted her at Heaven's Gate were her husband, Jesse, of 57 years, parents, step-father, two sisters, a brother, and a grandson. Donations may be made in Betty's name to Davis Hospice or Cheyenne Botanic Gardens. A Vigil for the Deceased will take place Thursday, February 17th, at 5:30 PM at Lakeview Chapel at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. A Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated at Holy Trinity Catholic Church on Friday February 18th at 10:30 AM. Cremation has taken place under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home and condolences may be offered at schradercares.com.
