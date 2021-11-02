David Richard "Dick" Hernandez 1943-2021 David Richard "Dick" Hernandez passed on October 27, 2021, in the presence of his family in Cheyenne, Wyoming. He was born on August 3, 1943, to Candelario "Cande" and Everarda "Betty" Hernandez and raised in Cheyenne. He graduated from Cheyenne East HS in 1961. He was an active member in Army Junior ROTC, marching band, football, and was a Golden Gloves boxer. He studied music and youth ministry at Nazarene Bible College in Colorado Springs, CO. Dick lived in multiple states, serving as a youth and music minister. As a bi-vocational minister, he served society as a heavy equipment operator, coach, teachers' aid at Triumph HS and Johnson JHS, and teacher at private high schools. He culminated his Federal employment of 20 years with US Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management. He is survived by his wife Pam, brother Jerome "Skip" (Suzann), sister Sara (Dallon); children: Lamont, Michelle (Todd), Treva (Matt), Tim, and Ryan (Chrissy); 22 grandchildren; and 24 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father, mother, and brothers Dewey and Robert Hernandez. His Celebration of Life will take place at Restoration Fellowship, 522 Capitol Ave, Cheyenne, WY, on Monday, November 8, 2021, at 2:00 PM.
