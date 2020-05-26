Joe Hernandez 03/22/1932-2020 Joe Hernandez, 88 of Cheyenne WY, passed away on May 23rd in Cheyenne. He was born in Morrill, NE. on March 22, 1932 to Jubencio and Amalia Hernandez. He married the love of his life Gloria Hernandez on May 24th, 1958. Joe retired from the Postal Service after 31 years of service. He had an unwavering faith in God, a strong devotion to St. Joseph's Catholic Church, and a deep love for his family, children, grand children, and great grandchildren. He is survived by his children, Robert Hernandez of Cheyenne, Monica (Pete) Garcia of Colorado Springs, Joey (Tammy) Hernandez, Gerald Hernandez, Patrick Hernandez, Liz (Rodger Harder)Hernandez, Derrick (Jamie Kidd)Hernandez, Ray Lewis all of Cheyenne. Grandchildren, Danielle, Anna, Sandra, Gregary, Angela, Brianna, Justine, Jazmine, Jade, Krystina, Jemini, Bret, Bryson, Brayden; Great Grandchildren, Amiya, Ayden, Anthony, Aziel, Ayla, Aliyana, and Judah. He was preceded in death by his wife Gloria, daughter Joan, sons Gary and David, his parents, brothers and sisters. Public visitation will start on Wednesday at 9AM and go until 3PM at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel. Vigil for the deceased will start at 6PM on Wednesday at St. Joseph's Catholic Church. Funeral Liturgy will be held on Thursday at 10 AM at St. Joseph's Catholic Church. Private Interment is at Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers those who wish may contribute to St Joseph's food pantry.
