Vincent "Ben" Hernandez, Jr. 1933-2021 Vincent "Ben" Hernandez, Jr., 87, passed away on Feb. 24, at his home. He was born Sept. 3, 1933, in Ft. Collins, CO then moved to Cheyenne in 1955 after serving his country in the Korean War. He spent most of his career driving for Consolidated Freightways. Ben enjoyed looking for antiques with his late wife, Virginia, hunting and watching football and baseball. He is survived by his brothers, Ralph, Diego, and Jesse Hernandez; sister, Lupe Perea and numerous nieces and nephews. Ben was preceded in death by his loving wife, Virginia; parents, Vincent and Theodora Hernandez; brothers, Nick, Fernando, and Martin; sisters, Jenny Padilla, Annie Martinez, and Mary Gutierrez. Rosary will be held at 6:00 p.m., Tuesday, in Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel. Funeral Liturgy will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, In Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel. Ben's entire family will serve as honorary pallbearers.
+2
+2
To plant a tree in memory of Hernandez Jr. Vincent as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
This page displays the most recent milestones from each section. To see more please click "View More..." below each section.