1946-2020 Martin Joseph Hernandez, 74, of Cheyenne died August 17. At Cheyenne Regional Medical Center. He was born July 25, 1946, in Fort Collins, Colorado. Funeral Liturgy will be held at 1:00 p.m., Friday, at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel. Masks are required. Interment will be at a later date. For full obit please visit our website at www.wrcfuneral.com
