Raymond Hernandez 1986-2022 Raymond Hernandez, 36 of Cheyenne passed away unexpectedly on August 5, 2022, in Cheyenne. He was born June 3, 1986, to Jesse and Delores Hernandez. He was employed in construction. He loved to fish, hanging with his children, friends and family and was a die-hard Cowboys fan! He is survived by his children, Raymond Hernandez Jr., Ava Hernandez, Desmond Hernandez, and Alessah Hernandez; parents, Jesse and Delores Hernandez; grandparents, David (Susan) Hernandez of San Angelo, Tx and Dina (Christopher) Munoz of Farmington, NM; siblings, Jesse (JoAnn) Hernandez, Anthony (Roxie) Hernandez, and Mary (Carrie) Lovato all of Cheyenne. Numerous Nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by a child, Isaac Hernandez and his grandparents, Ralph and Mary Hernandez. Rosary will be Monday, August 15, 2022 at 7:00 pm. At Wiederspahn-Radomsky. A funeral Liturgy will take place Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at 10:00 am at Wiederspahn.

