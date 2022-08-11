...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Goshen,
northwestern Laramie and southern Platte Counties through 800 PM
MDT...
At 724 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from 10 miles north of Westview Circle to 6 miles
northwest of Chugwater to 6 miles northwest of Whitaker. Movement was
east at 35 mph.
HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include...
Wheatland, Guernsey, Chugwater, Chugcreek, Lakeview North, Bordeaux,
Westview Circle, Y-O Ranch, Whitaker, Slater, Grayrocks Reservoir,
Guernsey Campground and Hartville.
This includes Interstate 25 in Wyoming between mile markers 26 and
98.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
&&
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
