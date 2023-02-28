Robert T. Hernandez 1970-2023 Robert "Bobby" T. Hernandez, beloved father, son, brother, uncle and grandfather passed away on Feb 25, 2023. Bobby was born Nov 7, 1970, in Cheyenne Wyoming to Jesse and Lora Hernandez. He graduated from central High School in 1989. He followed in his father footsteps and went into the concrete business and became one of the best concrete finishers in Cheyenne. He loved to watch the Broncos and Nuggets with his friends and family. He loved spending time with his friends and family by getting together and having a "good time". Bobby is survived by his children Robert and Elena, granddaughter Aurora and soon to be grandson X'Zavian, Father Jesse, siblings Anthony (Esther) of Greeley Colorado, Patrick (Yolanda), Julie (Gilbert), Jessica and many loved nieces, nephews, and friends all from Cheyenne Wyoming. Bobby was preceded in death by his mother Lora Hernandez, Grandparents Inez and Rufino Martinez and Theodora and Vincent Hernandez plus numerous Aunts and Uncles. A Vigil For the Deceased will be held at St. Joseph's Catholic Church on 3/2/2023 at 5 p.m. Funeral Liturgy will also be held at St. Joseph's Catholic Church on 3/3/2023 at 11:00 a.m.
