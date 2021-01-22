Romana Lopez Hernandez 1945-2021 Romana "Romie" Lopez Hernandez, 75, of Sacramento, California passed away January 16, 2021 in Roseville, California. Romie was born October 13, 1945 in Cheyenne Wyoming, daughter of the late Lillian Garcia and Senovio Lopez. Romie moved to California in the late 1960s where she worked and retried from the State of California. She loved to cook and bake, feeding everyone that visited her home and going to the casino. She was known for her Thanksgiving dinner and tamales. She will be remembered fondly as a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and aunt. Romie is survived by her loving husband, Javier Hernandez; three children, Jose Luis Aguilar, Anthony Richard Lopez and Victoria Romana Hernandez; five grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 26, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home with a Vigil for the Deceased to follow at 7:00 p.m. at St. Mary's Cathedral. A Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated on Wednesday, January 27th at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary's Cathedral. Interment will be held in Olivet Cemetery with a reception to follow in the Schrader Reception Center. Condolences may be offered to the family on-line at www.schradercares.com.
