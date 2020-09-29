Samuel F. Hernandez 1947-2020 Samuel F. Hernandez, 73, of Cheyenne passed away September 27, 2020 at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center. He was born August 15, 1947 in Cheyenne to Mach and Felecia Hernandez. He was retired from Burlington Norther/Santa Fe Railroad. He was a Vietnam Veteran, having served in the Army. He was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church and lifetime member of VFW #4343. He is survived by his sons, Sam (Natalie) Hernandez of Cheyenne, Mario Hernandez of Idaho Falls, ID, James Hernandez (Kara Greene) of Cheyenne and Max (Jennifer) Hernandez of Cheyenne; grandchildren Marissa, Salina, Maleiah, Donovan, Dominic and Jamario; and three sisters. He was preceded in death by his parents and four brothers. A Celebration of Life will be 1:00 p.m. Sunday at the American Legion Post #6. Cremation has taken place under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home and condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com.
+2
+2
Most Popular
Articles
- Number of COVID-19 cases in Laramie County, Wyoming
- Mullen Fire burns more than 18,000 acres in a little more than 24 hours
- Prairie Wind Elementary teacher tests positive for COVID-19, no quarantine ordered
- COMEA shelter to expand next door, allowing families their own space
- Active coronavirus cases top 900 statewide Friday in Wyoming
- Mullen Fire grows during critical weather conditions
- Cheyenne teenager makes history as Wyoming’s first female Eagle Scout
- Mullen Fire explodes to more than 68,000 acres
- East High student tests positive for COVID-19, 14 students quarantined
- Active coronavirus cases in Wyoming jump by 128, top 1,000 for first time
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.