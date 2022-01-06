Sharon K. Hernandez

 

Sharon K. (Woodcock) Hernandez 1941-2021 Sharon K. Hernandez, 80, of Torrington, passed away on December 18, 2021 in Cheyenne. She was born June 8, 1941, in Torrington. She worked for the Goshen County School District as a cook for 25 years and was part of the grandparent program for 2 years. Sharon was also a member of The Moose Lodge for 18 years and held several offices such as, Secretary/Treasurer, Junior Regent, Senior Regent, Junior Graduate Regent, Chaplain, Activities/Sports, and Higher Degrees. Also, a member of the American Legion. She is survived by her children, Bill (Finace) Figolah, Sandra (Bob) Dockins, and Teri Valentine; brother, Gary Woodcock; grandchildren, Amanda (Chris) Stevens, Eric Dockins, Troy (Annette) Valentine; great-grandchildren, Aria Stevens, Riley Valentine, Brady Valentine, and Blake Valentine; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Sharon was preceded in death by her parents, Percy Woodcock and Irma Duguid; sister, Wanda McMichael, and Aunts and Uncles. Service will be Saturday, January 8, 2022, at 10:00 a.m., in The Moose Lodge. Per family's request only immediate family and Moose lodge members. Reception to follow the service. Private family ceremony at the cemetery will take place later in the spring.

