Patricia Anne (Cruz) Herrera-Sanchez 1947-2022 Patricia Anne (Cruz) Herrera-Sanchez went to heaven on April 28, after a long, hard fight with cancer. She was born on March 17, 1947 to Philip and Dora Cruz, in Cheyenne, Wyoming. She was the eldest of four children. She attended St. Mary's catholic school and lived in her birth city her entire life. Pat worked many different jobs in Cheyenne and made many friends and acquaintances throughout the years. She was a very social person, loved life and meeting people. She loved gardening, arranging puzzles, playing computer challenges, and making crafts for relatives and friends. She most enjoyed working as an optical manager at a local warehouse store where she interacted with people every day. Her fantastic smile and amazing demeanor made her a perfect match for that job. In addition to raising two children and a grandson, she took into her home numerous other relatives and friends in need. She is survived by her siblings, Irene (Cecelia) Cruz, Phillip (Jennifer) Cruz, and Mike Cruz; her grandson, Jonah Herrera; sons, Art (Sylvia) Herrera, James Herrera, Gill (Tasha) Valdez; daughter, Michelle Valdez; thirteen additional grandchildren, Julian (Nicole) Herrera, Angelo (Kelli) Herrera, Adrian (Amber) Herrera, Trey (Emily) Herrera, Omar Nunez, and Amanda Nunez, Makayla, Rosalie, Hollie, Jazzaree, Analezia, Ezabella, and Zaviaye Valdez; nine great-grandchildren, Aliyah, Kaidden, Cameron, Rosalucha, Elias, Charles (Chip), Presenzathea, Zariah, and Ezekiel; nieces and nephews, Eddie (Rikki) Cruz, Sierra Cruz, Nestor Roldan, Orlando Cruz, and Kimberly Milne. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Nobert Sanchez; most recent nephew, Tony Cruz; and numerous other beloved family members. Vigil for the Deceased will be Thursday, May 5th, 6:00 p.m. at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel. Funeral Liturgy will be Friday May 6th, 1:00 p.m., at St. Mary's Cathedral. In memory of Pat, friends and family are encouraged to donate in her name, whole blood or much needed platelets(cancer treatment) to Vitalant Blood Center or your local donation center.
