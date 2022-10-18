...RED FLAG WARNING WEDNESDAY FOR FWZS 418...419...429...
430...431...432...433...436 AND 437...
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH FOR MOST LOCATIONS IN SOUTHEAST WYOMING
THURSDAY...
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM MDT WEDNESDAY FOR
GUSTY NORTH TO NORTHWEST WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER
ZONES 430...431...432 AND 433...
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
THURSDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WEST TO NORTHWEST WINDS AND LOW
HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 430...431...432 AND 433...
The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from noon to 7 PM MDT Wednesday. a
Fire Weather Watch has also been issued. This Fire Weather Watch
is in effect from Thursday afternoon through Thursday evening.
The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 436. Fire weather zone 437.
Fire weather zone 430. Fire weather zone 431. Fire weather
zone 432. Fire weather zone 433.
* WIND...North at 15 to 25 mph with some gusts to 30 mph. Stronger
west to northwest winds gusting 35 to 40 mph looking likely
Thursday.
* HUMIDITY...14 to 16 percent. Afternoon humidity 10 to 15 percent
expected Thursday.
* HAINES...4 to 5
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.
&&
Ryan A Herrington 2003-Ryan left us September 26th, 2022 in Spearfish, SD. Ryan was a light of joy. He went through life with a twinkle in his eye and a heart for helping others. He was very compassionate, and had a soft spot forhis wife, his friends, and animals. He got excited talking about cars, hunting, fishing, and his plans for the future. Ryan was adventurous and loved traveling. In his short life he traveled to and through 18 states. He loved the mountains and the ocean, being near water always helped him feel grounded and connected. While growing up, Ryan participated in soccer, football, bowling, and Boy Scouts. Ryan attended Cheyenne Central High School and Cheyenne Triumph High School, before completing his GED in September 2022. Ryan is survived by everyone who loved him - his wife, Chelsea Sigsbury, parents, siblings, grandparents, great-grandparents, and several aunts, uncles, cousins and his friends. If you or someone you know are in a crisis, please call the National Suicide Preventin Lifeline at 988 or text "WYO" to 741-741 for the Crisis Text Line. Anyone who would like to help support Ryan's family, a memorial will be held for Ryan on Saturday, October 22 from 6:30-8 p.m. in Cheyenne, WY at the Kiwanis Community House in Lions Park. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to his wife, Chelsea Sigsbury, 7415 San Mateo Place Cheyenne, WY 82009 -OR- the Ryan Herrington Memorial GoFundMe page. 2022