Ryan A Herrington 2003-Ryan left us September 26th, 2022 in Spearfish, SD. Ryan was a light of joy. He went through life with a twinkle in his eye and a heart for helping others. He was very compassionate, and had a soft spot forhis wife, his friends, and animals. He got excited talking about cars, hunting, fishing, and his plans for the future. Ryan was adventurous and loved traveling. In his short life he traveled to and through 18 states. He loved the mountains and the ocean, being near water always helped him feel grounded and connected. While growing up, Ryan participated in soccer, football, bowling, and Boy Scouts. Ryan attended Cheyenne Central High School and Cheyenne Triumph High School, before completing his GED in September 2022. Ryan is survived by everyone who loved him - his wife, Chelsea Sigsbury, parents, siblings, grandparents, great-grandparents, and several aunts, uncles, cousins and his friends. If you or someone you know are in a crisis, please call the National Suicide Preventin Lifeline at 988 or text "WYO" to 741-741 for the Crisis Text Line. Anyone who would like to help support Ryan's family, a memorial will be held for Ryan on Saturday, October 22 from 6:30-8 p.m. in Cheyenne, WY at the Kiwanis Community House in Lions Park. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to his wife, Chelsea Sigsbury, 7415 San Mateo Place Cheyenne, WY 82009 -OR- the Ryan Herrington Memorial GoFundMe page. 2022

