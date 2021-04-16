Kristen Hiatt
Buy Now

 

1958-2021 Kristen Hiatt, 62, of Rawlins died April 2. Celebration of Life on May 1, 2021 at 1pm at Jeffrey Memorial Community Center in Rawlins. https://everloved.com/life-of/kristen-hiatt.

To plant a tree in memory of Kristen Hiatt as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus