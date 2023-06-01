Carol Sue Hicks

 

1933-2023 Carol Sue Hicks, 89, of Cheyenne died May 23. Carol was born August 11, 1933 in Beech Grove, Indiana. A memorial service will be at 10:00a Friday, June 9 at The Rugged Cross 4701 Christensen Rd Cheyenne, WY 82009. To view the full obituary, please visit www.wrcfuneral.com

