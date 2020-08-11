Anthony James Higginbottom
Buy Now

 

Anthony James Higginbottom 2004-2020 Anthony James Higginbottom, of Cheyenne, Wyoming passed away August 5, 2020. Anthony was born March 28, 2004 in Lakenheath, England, a son of Joe and Jodi Higginbottom. Anthony had many interests and hobbies. He was an accomplished pianist and a well-rounded artist, focusing on drawing and painting. He also enjoyed writing and was a very gifted photographer and musician. His other interests included traveling, going to concerts, watching hockey and baseball games, watching movies, gaming, cooking and baking, reading and playing with his dogs. He loved spending time with his girlfriend, friends and family. Anthony also enjoyed working at the AMC Theater and the Epic Egg, both in Cheyenne. Anthony is survived by the love of his life, Myranda Meese; parents, Joe and Jodi Higginbottom; siblings, Stefani Gimm (James Horn), Thomas Higginbottom (Idalis Ramirez), Joseph Higginbottom and Daniella Higginbottom; grandparents, Carole McLaughlin, Jean Tobey, Joseph and Debbie Higginbottom, and Elizabeth Cloutier; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins; and two very special nephews and one beautiful niece. He is preceded in death recently by his grandfather, James L. Hnatko, and many other loving relatives that he fondly remembered. A memorial service will be celebrated on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Lakeview Chapel at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. Condolences may be offered to the family on-line at www.schradercares.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Anthony Higginbottom as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
comments powered by Disqus