Michael John Higgins 1951-2020 Michael John Higgins, 70, of Cheyenne passed away August 25, 2020. He was born June 16, 1950 in Cheyenne, Wyoming to John and Mary (Morley) Higgins. He married Kathy Ferguson on September 13, 1975 in Cheyenne. Michael honorably severed in the United States Navy. He was a lineman for many years with Xcel Energy. He was a lifelong member of the Cheyenne Rifle and Pistol Club. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time out at the family cabin. He loved his grandchildren and enjoyed spending time with them. He is survived by his wife, Kathy Higgins; daughters, Kelley Dean-Higgins of Gillette, Maggie (Mike) Lacy of Cheyenne, and Karen Higgins of Cheyenne; grandchildren, Jessie Higgins, Ahren Vezina, Allison Lacy, Sean Higgins, Zachary Higgins, Ashlie Lacy, Alex Lacy, Mykenzee Dean and Delaney Lacy; and great-grandson, Marley Parsons. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Eileen Higgins. A Vigil for the Deceased will be held at Lakeview Chapel at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home Wednesday, September 2nd at 4:00 p.m. Funeral Liturgy will be held Thursday, September 3rd at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary's Cathedral. Reception to follow at Schrader Reception Center. Condolences may be offered at schradercares.com.
