1950-2020 Michael John Higgins, 70, of Cheyenne died August 25. He was born June 16, 1951. Vigil for the Deceased will be on Wednesday, September 2nd at 4:00 p.m. at Lakeview Chapel at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. Funeral Liturgy will be Thursday, September 3rd at 10:30 a.m. St. Mary's Cathedral. Reception to follow in the Schrader Reception Center.
