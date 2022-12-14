Michael Higgins

 

Michael Higgins 1947-2022 Michael W. Higgins, 75, passed away December 8, 2022. He is survived by his wife Mary Higgins, son Bradley Higgins and grandson Darrius Higgins. Michael was preceded in death by his father Irvin Higgins and his mother Helen Higgins. He joined the Air Force right out of high school, retired in 1989 after 22 years of service and then went into business for himself. He was a wealth of knowledge, and his generosity was limitless. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved hunting and fishing. He was adored by many and will be greatly missed. Cremation has taken place in Cheyenne.

