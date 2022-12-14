...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.
Patchy blowing snow could reduce visibility.
* WHERE...South Laramie Range Foothills.
* WHEN...Until 11 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Blowing snow could reduce
visibility to under one mile at times. Strong cross winds will
be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles,
including campers and tractor trailers..
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts
of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
Blowing snow could lead to visibility reductions and hazardous
travel conditions.
&&
To plant a tree in memory of Michael Higgins as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Michael Higgins 1947-2022 Michael W. Higgins, 75, passed away December 8, 2022. He is survived by his wife Mary Higgins, son Bradley Higgins and grandson Darrius Higgins. Michael was preceded in death by his father Irvin Higgins and his mother Helen Higgins. He joined the Air Force right out of high school, retired in 1989 after 22 years of service and then went into business for himself. He was a wealth of knowledge, and his generosity was limitless. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved hunting and fishing. He was adored by many and will be greatly missed. Cremation has taken place in Cheyenne.
