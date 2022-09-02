Annabel Eugenia "Jean" Hill 1931-2022 Jean was born in Wishart, Missouri, the third oldest of 11 children, eight sisters and two brothers. Jean graduated salutatorian from Morrisville High School, Morrisville, Missouri. She married Marine Corporal Phillip Hill on September 2, 1950, in Bolivar, Missouri, and was married until his passing on March 8, 1990. Jean is survived by daughter Vicki and Jim Boreing of Cheyenne, Wyoming, and son Steve and Marlene Hill of Castle Rock, Colorado. She is also survived by three sisters Ruth Ross, Springfield, Missouri; Sue Anderson, Republic, Missouri; and Debby Militscher of Branson, Missouri. She loved her grandchildren Philip Tracy and Amy Tracy and great grandchildren Emma, Alexis, Anna, and Liam Hoen. Growing up, Jean lived across from a railroad station where World War II troop trains would pass on a regular basis. She and her sisters would wave to the troops, yelling well wishes for their safe return. She also grew up playing gospel music for her church congregation. She had a career as Wyoming Wildlife circulation supervisor, during which time she was named employee of the year in the communications area. Jean was a member of the First Congregational Church in Cheyenne. She had a kind ear and a loving heart and was a friend to many, who thought of her as a gracious lady. Following cremation, Jean's final resting place will be Lakeview Cemetery where her husband is buried. At Jean's request no services will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Davis Hospice Center.